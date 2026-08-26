BNC#9 | Paul Hoffman: Everything you need to know about Madlanga, IDAC, and justice in SA

Listen here.A commission of inquiry can't jail anyone. It can't force government to do anything at all. So what is the Madlanga Commission actually for, and what happens if its final report just gets filed away like so many before it? Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman walks through 25 years of scrapped anti-corruption units, three trips to the Constitutional Court, and one narrow legal route that could still see South Africa's newest corruption-busting unit, IDAC, ruled unconstitutional if the commission gets it wrong..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.