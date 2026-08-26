BNC

BNC#9 | Piet le Roux: Applying 'state-proofing' to foreign policy to rescue ties with Washington

Sakeliga's Piet le Roux tells BNC#9 how America could engage South Africa's fractured centres of power, and what Zimbabwe's history warns against.
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Piet le Roux
BNC#9
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