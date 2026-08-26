BNC#9 | Piet le Roux: Applying 'state-proofing' to foreign policy to rescue ties with Washington

Listen here.Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux takes the "state-proofing" argument he's built at home and points it at Washington. His case: South Africa isn't the country the 1994 constitution describes any more, and the US still treats it like it is. He walks through what's actually at stake for America, then lays out three ways it could respond, from writing South Africa off to a new, differentiated approach that rewards competent institutions and bypasses failing ones. Along the way, a hard look at what happened to Zimbabwe's Western population, and why he thinks the same could happen here if nothing changes..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.