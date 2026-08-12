BNC#9: Prince Mashele - ANC is finished; Zille for Jozi; where his new movement will show its hand

Listen here.Prince Mashele doesn't do polite predictions. At BNC#9 in the Drakensberg, the political analyst and author of The Fall of the ANC lays out exactly how he believes South Africa's governing party ends: not with a bang, but a slow bleed to zero seats within two elections. He explains why Johannesburg matters more than any other contest on the ballot, why he expects Cyril Ramaphosa's own comrades to turn on him the moment the results land, and why he believes KwaZulu-Natal's unity has one heartbeat left in it. Then he does something rarer: he sets out the plan he and a growing group of South Africans are building to replace the ANC altogether, and tells the country's wealthy exactly what he thinks of their commitment to it..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.