BNC#9 | Roodt Q&A: What he'd do as FinMin; SARB's crypto plan; SA's shrinking tax base and more...

Listen here.The taxman, the Reserve Bank and your crypto wallet: Dawie Roodt doesn't hold back. In this Q&A straight after his BNC#9 keynote, the Efficient Group chief economist explains why officials want your phone and your passwords if you try to take money offshore, why roughly 200 000 taxpayers are propping up the entire country, and why he thinks the new Transformation Fund could spell the end of BEE as we know it. Along the way: a blunt take on land versus cattle, why South African schools spend big and still underperform, and why he'd rather fix the tax code than lower the tax burden..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.