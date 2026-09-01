BNC

BNC#9 | Roodt Q&A: What he'd do as FinMin; SARB's crypto plan; SA's shrinking tax base and more...

Economist Dawie Roodt on Reserve Bank crypto plans, why 200 000 taxpayers fund South Africa, tax revolt, BEE and what he'd do as finance minister.
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Dawie Roodt
BNC#9
BizNews
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