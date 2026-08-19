BNC#9 | Wayne Duvenage: Over R200bn in bad govt deals, undone: Inside OUTA's war on waste

Listen here.Twelve years ago Wayne Duvenage quit as CEO of Avis to fight a toll fee he believed was unjust. Government has since written off R43 billion in e-toll debt. A separate R200 billion power ship deal is dead too. Now, at BNC#9, the OUTA chief executive explains how a small civil society organisation keeps winning fights against the state, why one insurance sector board recently refused a minister's direct order, and why he believes Johannesburg, corruption and all, can be turned around in a couple of years rather than a decade..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.