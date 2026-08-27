BNC

BNC#9 | Zuma Q&A: EWC, BEE, election'24's 'missing' numbers, coalition talks, grants, and more...

Duduzane Zuma, MK's new deputy president, on land expropriation, grants, the 2024 vote and why he thinks unrest is closer than South Africa admits.
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Duduzane Zuma
BNC#9
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