BNC#9 | Zuma Q&A: EWC, BEE, election'24's 'missing' numbers, coalition talks, grants, and more...

Listen here.Seven days into the job as MK's first deputy president, Duduzane Zuma sat down with Alec Hogg at BNC#9 and didn't play it safe. He says land expropriation without compensation isn't a threat, it's already policy. He says the grants system his own party is often accused of wanting to expand can't run forever. And he says the 2024 election result the country has moved on from shouldn't have been accepted in the first place. Along the way: why he calls himself a capitalist, what he actually thinks of General Mkhwanazi and the Madlanga Commission, and what MK got wrong on Tongaat Hulett..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.