Corné Mulder at BNC#8: Ballots, not bullets - The urgent fight to fix SA’s broken municipalities
A fiery critique of South Africa’s failing municipalities, this speech exposes collapsing service delivery, poor governance, and entrenched political dysfunction. It argues that meaningful reform hinges on voter action and coalition politics, urging citizens to reject apathy and drive peaceful regime change through the ballot. The message is clear: accountability, cooperation, and active participation are essential to rebuilding the country’s future.
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