BNC#9 | Dean Macpherson: SA has a trillion rand for infrastructure, but it can't spend it (yet)

Listen here.South Africa has budgeted a trillion rand for infrastructure over the next three years. It's spending less than it did twelve months ago. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson lays out why: a tender system that awards roughly one in six bids, a construction mafia that until recently shut down sites almost daily, and a state entity that was bankrupt and whose boss allegedly tried to bribe a journalist. He also explains what's actually working, from Cape Town's record infrastructure spend to a national crackdown that's already produced 241 arrests. Not a comfortable watch for anyone hoping this is just how things are..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.