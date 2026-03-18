BNC#8: Cy Jacobs shoots from the hip – War, markets, and the bold bets shaping your money next
BNC#8 keynote speaker Cy Jacobs delivered a no-notes, high-conviction masterclass on navigating chaos – from geopolitical shocks to shifting market cycles. Backing South African commodities, questioning Europe, and eyeing fresh opportunity in beaten-down US tech, Jacobs reveals how smart money reads fear, predicts turning points, and positions ahead of the next global move.
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