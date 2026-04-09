Members Only: BNC#8 Anthony Ginsberg Q&A - Inside the $tn deal, US tensions and urgent call to act
Sitting down with Alec Hogg, Anthony Ginsberg discusses South Africa’s economic future, global positioning, and urgent need for pragmatic leadership. From strained US relations and missed trade opportunities to AI disruption and investment potential, the discussion highlights both risk and opportunity. With billions in foreign capital waiting, the message is clear: engage, negotiate, and act decisively. South Africa’s growth hinges on stronger diplomacy, business-friendly policies, and embracing global partnerships before the window of opportunity closes.
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