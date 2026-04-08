Members Only: BNC#8 Donald Mackay Q&A - The shocking truth about South Africa’s missing billions
Donald MacKay pulls back the curtain on 40 "slush funds" draining billions from South African taxpayers without oversight. From the opaque Black Industrialists Fund to the staggering R43 billion automotive subsidy, MacKay reveals why a Mercedes-Benz costs R300,000 more at home than in Manhattan. Discover how decentralisation, the BRICS alliance, and government-protected monopolies are stifling growth, inflating costs, and leaving the nation’s manufacturing sector vulnerable. It’s time to follow the money - if only we could find it.
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