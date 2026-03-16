Mteto Nyati at BNC#8: Eskom turnaround proves SA can grow - but 1% is “survival, not success”
In a frank BNC#8 keynote, Eskom chairman Mteto Nyathi says the end of loadshedding and Eskom’s return to profit show what capable leadership can achieve. But he warns South Africa’s modest growth remains far below its potential. Nyathi argues the country must unlock its vast mineral wealth, make it easier for business to invest and restore law and order if it hopes to lead the green industrial revolution.
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Edited transcript of the Keynote Speech