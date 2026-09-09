BNC#9 | Viljoen Q&A: The investment advice most fund managers won't give you

Listen here.Piet Viljoen doesn't read the news, doesn't watch the Fed, and thinks most of what the investment industry sells you is jargon designed to make simple things sound complicated. In his Q&A at BNC#9, he went after executive pay, looked at private equity's real return profile, explained why he avoids AI stocks entirely, and unpacked the regulations that let his fund own crash-prone stocks but cap it at 10% gold. Then the floor opened up to questions: offshore allowances, Bitcoin, HCI, and whether the asset management industry is about to consolidate..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.