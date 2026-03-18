Prince Mashele BNC#8: South Africa has one last political option - and everything depends on it
Political scientist Prince Mashele delivers a provocative take on South Africa’s political past, present, and future. He argues the country has exhausted “white,” “black,” and fragmented coalition politics - and now faces a final choice: true joint governance. With bold, controversial proposals, he outlines a ten-point plan to rebuild institutions, restore accountability, and reignite economic growth before it’s too late.
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