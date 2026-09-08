BNC#9 | Summerton Q&A: Winner-takes-all investing, stubborn boards, hostile bids, and the AI future
BNC

BNC#9 | Summerton Q&A: Winner-takes-all investing, stubborn boards, hostile bids, and the AI future

Milkwood Capital's Rhys Summerton on buying broken companies, executive pay abuses, King Code scepticism, and why he won't invest in AI capex.
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investing
Piet Viljoen
Corporate governance
iOCO
fund manager
BNC#9
Rhys Summerton
Milkwood Capital
AI capex
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