BNC#9 | Le Roux Q&A: Sakeliga's 2026 scorecard, BEE and FMD wins, SARB next in line
Thumbnail designed by Patrick Kidd/ BizNews
BNC

BNC#9 | Le Roux Q&A: Sakeliga's 2026 scorecard, BEE and FMD wins, SARB next in line

Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux on court wins against BEE, an AI system for tracking government, and why the group will not chase individual officials to court.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Piet le Roux
BNC#9
BizNews
www.biznews.com