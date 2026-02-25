Budget
2026 Budget speech: FinMin Godongwana's Budget speech in full
Budget signals debt stability, tax relief, and renewed growth momentum.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Delivered by South Africa's Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana