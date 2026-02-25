Budget
Background to 2026 Budget
Alec Hogg explains the 2026 Budget context, tracing Treasury’s challenges, political pressures, and fiscal constraints since 2024.
Key topics:
2024 Budget relied on contingency reserves, stealth taxes to ease shortfall
2025 VAT hike failed, forcing budget cuts and political chaos
2026 Budget shaped by shrinking tax base and coalition constraints
By Alec Hogg in Parliament