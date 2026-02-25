Budget
Budget 2026: Godongwana’s Masterstroke — A Tax-Cutting Surprise from the Parliamentary Lockup
Budget 2026: Godongwana delivers tax relief, fiscal discipline, and structural reforms, boosting South Africa’s economic optimism.
Key topics:
Godongwana cuts taxes, adjusts brackets, avoids R20bn hike
Debt stabilises; fiscal deficit narrows; economic growth improves
Savings, small business incentives, and municipal reforms introduced
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Alec Hogg