Budget
TCS Editors on Budget 2026: A middle ground between utter pragmatism and complete denial
In his 2026 Budget Speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana boasted of South Africa’s reform progress while also saying that the economy would not grow very fast.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Growth projected to rise, but remains far below global average.
Reforms target bottlenecks to unlock private investment.
Deficit narrows and debt stabilises despite low growth.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By The Editorial Board