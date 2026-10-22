BizNews Ricardo Portfolio update: Afrimat, Clicks, Chubb, Teledyne
Desinged by Patrick Kidd | Photos: Getty Images, Gallo Images, Afrimat
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BizNews Ricardo Portfolio update: Afrimat, Clicks, Chubb, Teledyne

Alec Hogg puts Afrimat, Clicks, Chubb and Teledyne through the Ricardo portfolio rules. Which shares stay, which go on probation, and which is under review?
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