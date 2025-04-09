BizNews Portfolios

Every month, Premium subscribers are invited to attend an interactive webinar at which Alec Hogg delivers a presentation updating developments at the companies held in our portfolios. The webinar is held from noon on the last Tuesday of each month (except in December, when it is held earlier).The portfolios below are linked to Google Finance, which feeds through the latest share prices and performance data. Click on each stock’s name to access more detail.Once opened, to update the portfolios, refresh the page. Google Finance updates the latest prices throughout the trading day, but this does not automatically render on BizNews.com. .Ricardo Portfolios.To create an EasyEquities account, click here..To buy our ZAR basket on EasyEquities, click here..To buy our USD basket on EasyEquities, click here..Catch up on the most recent BizNews Share Portfolio Webinars (below).BizNews monthly webinar: Intrinsic values now shape our investing (June 2026).BN Portfolio Update: Unleashing Gemini; Tesla’s robot pivot; and avoiding classic investor pitfalls (May 2026).BN Portfolio Update: Harnessing the AI revolution and navigating local headwinds (April 2026).BN Portfolio Update: Navigating global market chaos - Strategies for long-term wealth building (March 2026).BN Portfolio Update: Cashing in the chips - Why we are closing the Shyft portfolio after a 91% gain (February 2026).BN Portfolio Update: Mastering Rand cost averaging; Big Tech earnings and Orion’s 105% surge (January 2026).BN Portfolio Update: Out of Gold and EC10; into Lewis, FirstRand and Chubb (December 2025).BN Portfolio Update: Why we are swapping Lesaka for HCI; Google, Meta & Bitcoin views - November 2025.BN Portfolio Update: Selling Nvidia, Shyft portfolio hits R1m, and Easy Equities Basket updates - October 2025.BN Portfolio Update: BizNews launches the Ricardo Portfolios - A new era of accessible investing - September 2025.BN Portfolio Update: Live trades on Shyft, Strategic bets in AI leaders, and SA value picks - August 2025.BN Portfolio Update: Alphabet’s AI comeback, Tesla’s chip bet, Gold vs Bitcoin, and local winners - July 2025.BN Portfolio Update: Prosus turnaround, Apple’s staying power, and SA stocks rebound - June 2025.BN Portfolio Update: SA stocks rebound; Bitcoin surges; Pick n Pay value play; Purple Group's rise - May 2025.BizNews 2025 Q1 share portfolio update: Shyft opens JSE investment doors.Davos insights, Trump vs. ANC, and the future of global markets - BizNews Share Portfolio update - February 2025.The global portfolio ten years on; a line that went up and to the right: BizNews Share Portfolio update December 2024