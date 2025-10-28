BN Portfolio Update: Selling Nvidia, Shyft portfolio hits R1m, and Easy Equities Basket updates
In today's BizNews portfolio update for October 28th, Alec Hogg kicks off with a "crazy" move, announcing the sale of high-flying chipmaker Nvidia just one month after adding it - a rare exception to our "buy and hold forever" philosophy. While he explains the specific reason for the quick trade, we celebrate a major milestone for the Shyft portfolio, which has now officially doubled in US dollar terms (turning $30,000 into $60,000) and crossed the R1 million mark since its inception just under four years ago.
If you don't have an EasyEquities account, click here.
Get access to live BizNews webinars and share portfolio updates by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.