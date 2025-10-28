BN Portfolio Update: Selling Nvidia, Shyft portfolio hits R1m, and Easy Equities Basket updates

In today's BizNews portfolio update for October 28th, Alec Hogg kicks off with a "crazy" move, announcing the sale of high-flying chipmaker Nvidia just one month after adding it - a rare exception to our "buy and hold forever" philosophy. While he explains the specific reason for the quick trade, we celebrate a major milestone for the Shyft portfolio, which has now officially doubled in US dollar terms (turning $30,000 into $60,000) and crossed the R1 million mark since its inception just under four years ago.