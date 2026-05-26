BizNews Share Portfolio
BN Portfolio Update: Unleashing Gemini; Tesla’s robot pivot; and avoiding classic investor pitfalls
Join Alec Hogg and Stuart Lowman for May's BizNews Porfolio update.
In today's BizNews share portfolio update, Alec Hogg and Stuart Lowman explain why "second-level thinking" means holding steady on giant positions like Uber and Prosus, rather than reacting emotionally to temporary weakness. The team breaks down the monthly performance of the Ricardo ZAR and USD baskets, highlighting a massive tech-driven surge led by ASML, Alphabet's Gemini expansion, and Elon Musk's aggressive pivot toward personal robots and autonomous robotaxis.
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