BizNews monthly webinar: Intrinsic values now shape our investing

Investing isn’t about buying what you "love" - it’s about knowing what a company is actually worth. In today's BizNews Portfolio webinar, we explain how we calculate conservative intrinsic values across South African and US stock markets. Discover why a strict "buffer rule" is pausing our allocations to certain stocks and why a new 40% margin of safety opportunity is taking their place..Easy Equites ZAR Basket Easy Equites USD Basket.If you don't have an EasyEquities account, click here. .Watch here.Get access to live BizNews webinars and share portfolio updates by joining BizNews Premium. Register here..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here..If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.