BizNews monthly webinar: Strategic rebalancing in unpredictable markets

In this month’s Ricardo portfolio update, we unpack strategic shifts driven by changing margins of safety, market volatility, and historical investment cycles.On the global front, the team is pivoting away from high-spending tech giants heavily exposed to the AI infrastructure boom, shifting focus instead to the "picks and shovels" - the essential utility providers guaranteed to power the expansion. Locally, the Rand portfolio is taking profits on outperforming holdings to lock in deep value elsewhere on the JSE.Watch the full webinar to explore the philosophy of intrinsic value, why short-term market pullbacks create long-term buying opportunities, and how to navigate changing economic dynamics both at home and abroad..Easy Equites ZAR Basket Easy Equites USD Basket.If you don't have an EasyEquities account, click here. .Watch here.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here..If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.