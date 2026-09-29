BizNews monthly webinar: A new way to value shares, and a shake-up

Nine months into the year, Alec Hogg takes the BizNews Share Portfolio's intrinsic value model back to first principles. The result is a tougher test every share now has to pass, and it has big consequences. Three holdings are sold and three new names come in, one of them an old favourite making a comeback. The changes were prompted by recent conversations with GG Alcock and Piet Viljoen. In the Q&A with Stuart Lowman, Alec takes on whether Clicks can hold off Shoprite, why he's patient with Prosus, the case against Meta, and what rising interest rates mean for property shares..Easy Equites ZAR Basket Easy Equites USD Basket.If you don't have an EasyEquities account, click here. .Watch here.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here..If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.