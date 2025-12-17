BN Portfolio Update: Out of Gold and EC10; into Lewis, FirstRand and Chubb (December 2025)
In this month’s BizNews portfolio update, editor Alec Hogg explains why he’s sold out of gold and the EC10 crypto basket and rotated into Lewis, FirstRand and US insurer Chubb. He unpacks BIS warnings of a gold bubble, the need for pure Bitcoin exposure, the green shoots in South Africa’s economy, Lewis’s hefty dividend track record and why Buffett-backed Chubb now joins the BizNews stable as a high-quality global insurance play.
