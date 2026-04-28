BN Portfolio Update: Harnessing the AI revolution and navigating local headwinds
In this interactive webinar, Alec Hogg and Stuart Lowman provide a comprehensive update on the BizNews "Ricardo" portfolios, where real capital is deployed alongside community members.
The session dives into the US dollar portfolio’s 3.9% gain, driven by "monopolist" chip-machine maker ASML and the global expansion of AI infrastructure through Alphabet and Amazon. Alec also shares a bullish contrarian view on Tesla’s pivot to robotics and provides updates on the South African Rand portfolio.
Despite local economic challenges, the team highlights "quiet compounders" like Purple Group and strategic mining plays like Orion Minerals, while looking ahead to the upcoming BNIC#3 investment conference in the Drakensberg.
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