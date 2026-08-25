BizNews monthly webinar: Swapping Pick n Pay for Clicks and riding the US tech wave

What really separates Shoprite’s dominance from Pick n Pay’s turnaround struggles? In our latest webinar, Alec Hogg unpacks the dividend cover numbers that prompted our latest portfolio reshuffle. Watch the full August update for a live walk-through of our EasyEquities trades, alongside deep dives into cloud computing giants like Amazon and Alphabet..Easy Equites ZAR Basket Easy Equites USD Basket.If you don't have an EasyEquities account, click here. .Watch here.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here..If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.