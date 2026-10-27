BizNews monthly webinar: What's in, what's out, and why

Two in, two out. Alec Hogg used October's Ricardo portfolio update to show the door to two of the JSE's best-loved shares, arguing that a great business bought at the wrong price is still a bad investment. In their place came two he said were priced for disaster, each valued at close to double its share price on deliberately gloomy assumptions. He walked members through the sums, the management question he believes investors keep skipping, and the price at which he would finally buy the retailer Sean Summers calls the world's best. In the Q&A with Stuart Lowman, he tackled Prosus's stubborn discount, Uber's slide, why he has no regrets over Orion, and what the finance minister told him about opening South Africa up to explorers..Easy Equites ZAR Basket Easy Equites USD Basket.If you don't have an EasyEquities account, click here. .Watch here.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here..If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.