BN Portfolio Update: Cashing in the chips - Why we are closing the Shyft portfolio after a 91% gain
In this monthly update, we make a "big decision" regarding the model Shyft portfolio. Despite outperforming the S&P 500 average by 70% and achieving a 17.1% compound annual growth rate over four years, we have decided to sell all US and South African stocks within the portfolio immediately.
Alec explains the rationale for "walking away from the table" after exceeding five-year targets in just four years, while contrasting this lump-sum exit with BizNews' continued commitment to long-term "rand cost averaging" through its Ricardo portfolios. Tune in for a deep dive into market turbulence, the impact of US interest rates, and why being "rational and humble" is the key to sleeping comfortably at night.
