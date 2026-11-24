A rough month for both Ricardo portfolios, and Alec Hogg saw a shopping list in it. He made one switch on each side: taking a 26% loss on one holding to buy an AI share he'd been watching for a long time at a price he never expected to see, and correcting a mistake he made after BNC#9 by finally adding a JSE turnaround he'd let get away. He explained why Wall Street's 11-day boardroom drama was a lesson in ignoring the noise, why investors should brace for another knock when the metro coalitions are confirmed, and why he still thinks they may be pleasantly surprised..Easy Equites ZAR Basket Easy Equites USD Basket.If you don't have an EasyEquities account, click here. .Watch here.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here..If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.