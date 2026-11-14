Yesterday was Friday the 13th. The Ricardo portfolios don’t do superstition. We do cash flow. And this week, a lot of that cash went into buying back shares. Greg Abel spent $9.6bn on Berkshire’s own stock, the clearest signal yet that Buffett’s successor thinks the shares are cheap. Vistra grew core profit by 50%, yet the market prices it as if its signed AI contracts are worth nothing. Reinet and Prosus are both buying their own shares at deep discounts. Plus: what Charles Savage told me about Purple Group’s record year, how HCI is tidying up before the Venus decision, and whether WBHO’s executives earned their R82m share bonus. And a South African surprise: the new Berkshire chairman’s deep relationship with Limpopo..Listen here