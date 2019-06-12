Rand-rigging investigation flops: More proof it’s SO EASY to pull off global money crimes

The wheels of justice turn slowly in South Africa and in some cases not at all. Take the 2015 rand-rigging scandal. So far, no-one in South Africa has been brought to book. Investigators appear to be incompetent and have been sent back to the drawing board by the Competition Tribunal. Then, there’s the mountain of money-laundering cases that have built up at the Reserve Bank. Huge sums and time and effort are put into getting bank customers to provide proof of residence and other information to ease minds that they are not up to devious deeds, yet clear cases of money-laundering on an industrial scale are not vigorously pursued. At the state capture inquiry, the Reserve Bank head of financial surveillance recently told how huge sums were transferred between accounts in questionable transactions yet police investigators have made no progress in building dossiers with a view to pressing charges. Elijah Mazibuko, reports eNCA, said that, over the last five years, the Reserve Bank has referred 64 cases to the police of possible contravention of the exchange control regulations – or money laundering – with no feedback or progress. – Jackie Cameron

South Africa tells investigators to clarify rand-rigging charges

By Vernon Wessels

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s Competition Tribunal ordered antitrust investigators to clarify their charges of currency manipulation brought against more than 20 banks, drawing out a four-year legal battle.

The Tribunal, which adjudicates antitrust cases like a court, found deficiencies in referrals prepared by the Competition Commission and gave the body 40 days to redraft its accusations, according to a statement on Wednesday. It also rejected attempts to quash the case.

Most banks had complained about the vagueness of the case brought by the commission and asked authorities to dismiss the allegations. Standard Bank Group Ltd. said there was no evidence that it had participated in collusion and that the case was so contradictory and vague, the Johannesburg-based lender didn’t know how to respond.

“The commission would still need to allege that the conduct of the respondent banks had an affect in South Africa,” the Pretoria-based Tribunal said in the statement. It should also confine its case against the lenders “to one of a single over-arching conspiracy” and provide “more detail on such a conspiracy.”