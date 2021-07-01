Flash Briefing: ConCourt clears Ramaphosa; SA stocks strongest 1st half in 14 years

The use of

Ivermectin

for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 has been the subject of much debate. The

World Health Organisation

‘s recommendation against Ivermectin as an alternative treatment for Covid-19 is shrouded in suspicion as the WHO’s

second biggest donor

is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). Visit BizNews.com for thoroughly researched articles on Ivermectin.