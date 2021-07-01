The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: ConCourt clears Ramaphosa; SA stocks strongest 1st half in 14 years
- South Africa’s Constitutional Court cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of allegations by the country’s corruption watchdog that he misled lawmakers over campaign-finance donations.
- South African stocks have just closed out their strongest first half in 14 years, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. is among those forecasting further gains for 2021.
- The use of Ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 has been the subject of much debate. The World Health Organisation‘s recommendation against Ivermectin as an alternative treatment for Covid-19 is shrouded in suspicion as the WHO’s second biggest donor is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). Visit BizNews.com for thoroughly researched articles on Ivermectin.
- The ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing became the biggest Chinese company since Alibaba to list on US exchanges on Wednesday. This follows an initial public offering that received a strong response despite regulatory tensions. Internet giant Tencent has a 6% stake in Didi.
- Blackstone, the biggest private equity player in the world, is performing very well. The company listed in the midst of the global financial crisis in 2007, and went to single digits from thirty four dollars a share all the way back up to one hundred dollars.
(Visited 81 times, 81 visits today)
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.