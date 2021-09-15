Flash Briefing: HIV epidemic threatens SA Covid recovery; Emigration ‘red flag’; SA fights to get off UK ‘red list’

is complicating South Africa’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, raising the risk of more mutated versions emerging and spreading across the globe. Many of the country’s 8.2 million HIV-infected people are immuno-compromised and scientists say they can harbor the coronavirus for longer, allowing it to mutate as it reproduces. As the world struggles to stay ahead of rapidly emerging variants, getting South Africa’s HIV-infected people vaccinated has become critical. The trouble is most of South Africa’s HIV-infected people are poor and marginalised. Many live in remote areas and have been largely left out of vaccination drives.

South Africa and a host of other countries could soon be taken off the UK’s travel ‘red list’ , according to The Telegraph and UK Independent. Citing information from Covid analyst Tim White, UK media outlets

report

that the nation is currently reviewing the list, and may even dismantle the ‘traffic light system’ in the coming months. In recent weeks, international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor

held talks

with her UK counterpart to try and get South Africa removed from the list. The travel restrictions on travellers from South Africa have severely impacted trade and tourism between South Africa and the UK, she said. Pandor’s bid was backed up by

dozens of local and multinational companies

this week, through lobby group Business Leadership South Africa, which addressed a letter to UK prime minister Boris Johnson asking for the restrictions to be lifted.