Investigations into the irregular R150m Digital Vibes contract have so far yielded little results as only R12m has been repaid by those who benefitted illegally. According to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), approximately R22m is contained in several bank accounts resulting from cash flows from the Digital Vibes Nedbank account. On Tuesday, SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi and his senior management presented their investigations into the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) and other related matters to Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa. Mothibi told the committee that on 17 June 2021, the Special Tribunal granted the SIU an interim preservation order or interdict against Digital Vibes and 11 others for just over R22m. He said thus far, the SIU had received R12,179,429.90 from or on behalf of some of the respondents.