Flash Briefing: Digital Vibes investigation moving slowly; Ramaphosa slams global north over disrespect; EWC decision expected soon
- Investigations into the irregular R150m Digital Vibes contract have so far yielded little results as only R12m has been repaid by those who benefitted illegally. According to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), approximately R22m is contained in several bank accounts resulting from cash flows from the Digital Vibes Nedbank account. On Tuesday, SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi and his senior management presented their investigations into the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) and other related matters to Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa. Mothibi told the committee that on 17 June 2021, the Special Tribunal granted the SIU an interim preservation order or interdict against Digital Vibes and 11 others for just over R22m. He said thus far, the SIU had received R12,179,429.90 from or on behalf of some of the respondents.
- As many travel restrictions remain in place, President Cyril Ramaphosa has again slammed the ‘global north’s’ attitude towards southern African countries, saying that the calls he received after the bans were condescending and disrespectful. Ramaphosa noted that calls from Europe were effectively one-way, with leaders telling him that the bans would remain in effect, and there was no option to give South Africa’s account of events or make a case. While these countries make assurances about partnerships, he said that the travel bans show otherwise. President Ramaphosa said that European countries do not offer the same level of respect given to them.
- Parliament will decide on Tuesday whether or not the Constitution should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation. A proposal to change the Constitution was adopted three years ago, but the actual process needs to be accepted by a two-thirds majority in parliament to take effect. Opposition parties have already stated that they will not support the motion, questioning whether the ANC will be able to gather enough support to execute its plans. The main question will be whether the wording of the change can appease the EFF, which has been at loggerheads with the ruling party.
