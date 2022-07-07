Streaming just what you need is the way to go. Here’s how.

So you only really want to watch Formula 1 but you’re paying R839 a month to subscribe to DStv’s Premium package? Think again: Formula 1 fans, for instance, can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for R84 per month to live-stream F1 races and every track session, as well as getting access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios and the F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup. And the same goes for many other popular sports. Have a look at the article published below on MyBroadband and see for yourself. – Sandra Laurence

DStv SuperSport’s fight against sports streaming services

By Myles Illidge

DStv’s most attractive feature is arguably SuperSport, but dedicated sports streaming services now offer an alternative to MultiChoice’s sports broadcasting dominance.

For those who want the complete catalogue of SuperSport channels, the only option is to subscribe to DStv’s Premium package for R839 per month.

However, DStv’s Premium subscription is expensive relative to several other sports streaming options.

This is especially so for subscribers who are only interested in specific sports. They may view the price of R839 a month as excessive when they only tune into SuperSport occasionally.

Another consideration is that many local and international sports streaming services allow more than one concurrent stream.

DStv limited simultaneous streams on its platform in March 2022 to crack down on streaming pirates and password sharing. It now only allows one stream at a time on its platform.

While some sport-specific streaming services in South Africa have a similar limit, they are available for a fraction of the cost and aren’t sold as a family entertainment service.

Supersport alone is worth the DStv subscription price. https://t.co/HyYmbcyPn9 — Severe Breakfast (@sivbreak) July 7, 2022

MultiChoice’s own Showmax Pro service provides South Africans access to various sports broadcasts, primarily focused on football.

Showmax Pro costs R449 a month and allows up to two concurrent streams.

Those who wish to stream a selection of FIFA-sanctioned matches, older full-match replays, and original documentaries can look to FIFA+.

FIFA+ is free and doesn’t limit concurrent streams.

Formula 1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for R84 per month to live-stream F1 races and every track session.

It also provides access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios, as well as the F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup.

DAZN is a boxing-focused streaming service available in South Africa for R149.99 monthly. It also broadcasts boxing documentaries and live events, and allows up to two concurrent streams.

MMA fans can subscribe to UFC Fight Pass for R197 a month to watch a range of MMA broadcasts, including live events.

Certain sporting events are also live-streamed by their organisers on YouTube for free.

Examples of such events include the Under 20 Six Nations Summer Series, the FanCode European Cricket Series, and a range of eSports events, to name a few.

It should be noted that there are several international sports streaming services, such as Sky TV Sports and ESPN+, that are not officially available in South Africa.

While it is possible to subscribe to the services through a virtual private network and a US or UK-based payment method, bypassing geographical restrictions is considered “streaming piracy“.

Several sports streaming platforms available in South Africa, as well as their pricing and streaming limits, are listed in the table below.

