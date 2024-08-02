Sable International takes steps after sophisticated cyber attack

Media statement by Sable International

Sable International, a global financial and immigration services firm, has always prioritised the highest level of integrity of its data and IT systems. Despite the robust measures we have in place, we have nonetheless become a victim of a sophisticated, criminal cyber-attack.

We have launched an extensive internal investigation into the extent of the data breach. The current results of our investigation show that, at this stage, a limited number of clients have had their personal data compromised. We have already contacted these clients and are working with them to help mitigate the risk posed by this incident. Our investigation is ongoing, so should we become aware that any further clients have been impacted, we will contact them immediately.

It has also come to our attention that some clients have been sent email communication that originates from the hacker, and we ask that if you receive such a communication, that you do not respond, and contact us immediately.

Since this attack, our number one priority has been to take every measure possible to protect our clients’ information and the future integrity of our systems. As a security measure, we have also proactively shut down our server, website and transactional portal, whilst we manage this incident.

We have reported this breach to the relevant regulatory and law enforcement authorities in SA and the UK.

It is of the utmost importance to us that we remain personally available to our clients during this time. We have a team of people in the office who are responding to queries.

Reg Bamford, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sable International, has responded to the incident saying, “I am devastated at this attack and we’re doing everything we can to protect the interests and security of our clients. I would like to apologise to our clients about what has taken place, and to express our deep appreciation of their support during this difficult time. We are here to help them as best we can.”

We will continue to do all that is reasonably possible to ensure that we manage the current situation and that we safeguard our clients’ interests.

Media enquiries:

Loftus Marais, [email protected], 072 833 0717

