🔒 US threatens to shut Johannesburg consulate over Leila Khaled Street name row

By Kerry Lanaghan

Joel Pollak, a potential ambassador to South Africa under President Trump, has cautioned that the US might shut its consulate in Johannesburg if the city renames Sandton Drive in honour of Leila Khaled, a Palestinian hijacker. Pollak, a senior editor at the right-wing news outlet Breitbart, argued that renaming the street would compel the US consulate to feature a Palestinian terrorist’s name on its letterhead, which the US would deem unacceptable. Khaled, once a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), took part in the 1969 hijacking of a US airline. The hijackers wrongly believed the Israeli ambassador to the US was aboard. The operation was botched, and though the plane was diverted to Syria, no lives were lost.

This controversy emerges amidst deteriorating diplomatic ties between the US and South Africa, particularly following the recent expulsion of South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool from Washington. Rasool had criticised Trump, accusing him of rallying a global white supremacist movement. In retaliation, US officials declared him persona non grata. Pollak denounced Rasool’s remarks, likening them to claims of Hitler-like behaviour. The US also suspended aid to South Africa, alleging racial discrimination against white Afrikaners – a position backed by Elon Musk, a South African-born Trump ally.

The drive to rename the street was spearheaded by former Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, with support from the radical Economic Freedom Fighters and the ruling African National Congress (ANC). Despite significant resistance, including objections from the Democratic Alliance and Jewish organisations, the city council approved the change. The ANC’s Nomvula Mokonyane has stated that the renaming is a stand against US influence, underscoring South Africa’s desire to assert its sovereignty.

The proposal continues to heighten tensions between the two nations, spotlighting an intricate matter entwined with politics, history, and international relations.

(This article is a précis of a piece originally published in The Times and can be read in full here.)