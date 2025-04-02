🔒 Israel expands Gaza offensive amid hostage fears

Key Topics

Israel is expanding military operations in Gaza, targeting Rafah.

targeting Rafah. A new army division with 10,000+ troops is being deployed.

is being deployed. Hostage families criticize the attacks, fearing risk to captives.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Dan Williams and Fares Akram ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Israel is expanding military operations in Gaza, days after ordering people in southern parts of the Palestinian territory to leave in preparation for more intense conflict with Hamas.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said troops will broaden ground incursions and that land seized by Israel in Gaza will be turned into buffer zones. Residents in and around Rafah, the main town in the south, reported heavy air strikes the same day.

“The bombing from the air, sea and land did not stop through the morning,” said Hesham Al-Shaer, who’s in an area northwest of Rafah.

Israel’s military will bring a new army division — which typically consists of 10,000 troops or more — to Gaza, the country’s Kan radio said. The Israel Defense Forces didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

The latest moves come after Israel told Palestinians to leave areas in southern Gaza, including Rafah, on Monday, ahead of what it said would be “intense fighting” with Iran-backed Hamas. People were urged to move to Al Mawasi near the Mediterranean coast.

Israel halted aid flows into Gaza and resumed air strikes and limited ground operations last month after a ceasefire that started in mid-January collapsed. Israeli officials have said their attacks won’t stop until Hamas releases all remaining 59 hostages and lays down its arms. The new assaults have killed hundreds of Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, brining the total death toll since the war started in October 2023 to more than 50,000.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will use both diplomacy and military force to get the hostages — around 24 of whom are thought to be alive — freed. He says Israel’s operations are causing Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and many other countries, to ease its negotiating demands.

The main Israeli group for families of hostages held in Gaza criticized the renewed attacks, saying they would put the lives of captives at risk and that the government must reach a deal with Hamas immediately to get them out.

“We were horrified to wake up this morning to the Defense Minister’s announcement about expanding military operations in Gaza,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

Talks are underway via mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US for a new ceasefire, with Hamas offering to free five surviving hostages for a 50-day truce. Israel submitted a counter-offer that includes a demand for the release of 11 hostages on the first day of a 40-day ceasefire, Ynet reported.

Hamas killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostage when it attacked Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, triggering the war. Many of the captives were released during a ceasefire in late 2023 and the more recent truce.

Israel’s multi-front conflict with Iranian proxy militias is escalating after a period of calm earlier in the year. As well as the truce in Gaza breaking down, a ceasefire with Hezbollah is under strain, with Israeli forces striking Lebanon’s capital of Beirut twice in the past week. The Houthis, based in Yemen, have also resumed missile assaults on Israel, despite daily US attacks against their positions since mid-March.

Israeli financial assets have been hit by a combination of worsening conflict and rising tensions within the country — characterized by large protests — over the government’s attempt to fire officials such as the attorney-general and the head of Shin Bet, the domestic-intelligence service.

The shekel is down 2.4% against the dollar in the last month, one of the world’s worst performances.

Read also:

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.





