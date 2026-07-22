Returning to South Africa? 7 common tax mistakes to avoid

Mistake 1: Assuming UK income is only taxable in the UK

A common and costly misconception is that UK income is only taxable in the UK.

If you are South African tax resident and continue to receive UK rental income, UK employment income, dividends, interest or pension income, that income may need to be declared in South Africa.

The UK–SA Double Taxation Agreement helps determine which country has primary taxing rights and how double taxation relief applies. However, a DTA does not usually mean the income can simply be ignored in South Africa.

Mistake 2: Thinking “double tax agreement” means “no tax”

Double tax agreements are often misunderstood and incorrectly applied. Their purpose is to prevent the same income from being taxed twice without relief, not to make foreign income tax-free.

Where a double tax agreement applies, the first step is to consider the specific treaty article relevant to that income, for example, employment income, rental income, pensions, dividends or interest. The agreement will determine whether the income is taxable in one country only, or whether one country has primary taxing rights while the other must provide relief.

For returning South Africans, this means UK income may still need to be disclosed to SARS, even where the UK has already taxed it.

The correct treatment involves applying the UK–South Africa agreement to determine taxing rights and whether any South African tax remains payable. In some cases, there may be no additional South African tax due, but that does not remove the reporting obligation.

Mistake 3: Keeping a UK ISA without understanding the South African tax treatment

UK Individual Savings Accounts are tax-efficient in the UK, but they do not retain the same status once you are South African tax resident.

Many returning South Africans assume that because an ISA is tax-free in the UK, it is tax-free everywhere. South African tax rules do not treat UK ISAs as tax-free accounts in the same way. Income and capital gains within the ISA may therefore need to be reported to SARS after residency resumes.

This does not automatically mean an ISA must be encashed before returning to South Africa, but it should be reviewed from a South African tax, investment and reporting perspective to avoid unexpected tax exposure.

Mistake 4: Not obtaining valuations for offshore assets on return

Capital Gains Tax (CGT) planning is one of the most important and often overlooked areas for returning expats.

When you resume South African tax residency, your offshore assets are generally rebased for South African CGT purposes. In simple terms, the market value of the asset on the date you become South African tax resident again becomes the base cost for future CGT calculations.

The costly mistake many people make is failing to obtain proper valuations at the time of return. Years later, when the property or investment is sold, it can be difficult to prove the correct base cost to SARS, potentially increasing your tax liability.

Mistake 5: Failing to report offshore investment income

Another common mistake is assuming that income left offshore does not need to be reported in South Africa.

If you are South African tax resident, foreign dividends, offshore interest, foreign rental income and other offshore investment income may need to be declared in your South African tax return, even if the money is not remitted to South Africa.

This is particularly relevant where clients retain UK platforms, UK bank accounts, ISAs, General Investment Accounts, offshore bonds, foreign shares or foreign discretionary portfolios after moving back to South Africa.

Mistake 6: Not understanding how UK pensions are taxed

UK pensions require careful review to avoid unintended tax consequences before returning to South Africa.

South Africans returning home do not necessarily need to cash out UK pensions when leaving the UK, although some providers may restrict access or functionality for non-UK residents.

The UK–SA treaty treatment of pensions can depend on the pension type. HMRC guidance states that pensions, except government pensions, and annuities paid to a resident of either South Africa or the UK are generally taxable only in that country of residence under Article 17.

The key mistake is making pension decisions such as lump-sum withdrawals, drawdown or transfers without first understanding both the UK and South African tax consequences.

Mistake 7: Forgetting about UK rental property reporting

Many returning South Africans keep a UK property as an investment. This can be sensible, but it adds ongoing tax and reporting complexity.

UK rental income generally remains taxable in the UK, but if you are South African tax resident, it may also need to be declared to SARS, with relief claimed for UK tax paid where applicable.

The UK property may also create a future CGT event. The combination of UK tax, South African tax, exchange rates, base cost calculations, foreign tax credits and reporting obligations means UK rental property should be reviewed before return, not only when it is eventually sold.