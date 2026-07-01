Why Africa's entrepreneurs are buying Caribbean citizenship

Your next big deal may depend on the passport you carry. Attending overseas trade conferences, exploring market expansion opportunities, opening offshore bank accounts to support global business structures, even visiting client offices can all be complicated if your home country passport is weak and restrictive.

Take for example Egyptian, Zimbabwean, Zambian, Kenyan and South African business owners, whose passports rank a poor 85, 74, 71, 66 and 47th respectively. With no visa-free travel to the Schengen area, to the UK, to Ireland, to China, to India or Russia, they have limited access to some of the biggest trade counties in the world.

How Caribbean citizenship supports international business growth

A solution, which is gaining more traction within Africa year-on-year, is to take up a second citizenship through investment, securing a passport which grants greater travel freedoms and visa-free mobility.

Five Caribbean countries currently offer citizenship-by-investment programmes, all providing a direct route to a second passport on an expedited timeline. These programmes are, by design, simple, fast and effective.

St Kitts and Nevis, the longest-established citizenship-by-investment programme globally, remains popular among investors seeking a mature and internationally recognised offering with a long track record. Antigua and Barbuda is particularly attractive for larger families thanks to its flexible dependant eligibility criteria and competitive investment thresholds. Dominica is widely regarded as one of the most cost-effective programmes in the market, offering a straightforward route to citizenship with a strong reputation for efficiency. St Lucia, a later entrant to the market, has positioned itself as a flexible option with multiple investment routes and a modern programme structure. And then there is Grenada: The one programme that turns a second passport into a multi-jurisdictional strategy.

Grenada's citizenship advantage: Access, mobility and optionality

Visa-free access to other countries

Grenada’s citizenship by investment offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 140 countries, including the Schengen area, Ireland, the UK, China, Singapore, Russia and India.