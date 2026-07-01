Why Africa's entrepreneurs are buying Caribbean citizenship
Your next big deal may depend on the passport you carry. Attending overseas trade conferences, exploring market expansion opportunities, opening offshore bank accounts to support global business structures, even visiting client offices can all be complicated if your home country passport is weak and restrictive.
Take for example Egyptian, Zimbabwean, Zambian, Kenyan and South African business owners, whose passports rank a poor 85, 74, 71, 66 and 47th respectively. With no visa-free travel to the Schengen area, to the UK, to Ireland, to China, to India or Russia, they have limited access to some of the biggest trade counties in the world.
How Caribbean citizenship supports international business growth
A solution, which is gaining more traction within Africa year-on-year, is to take up a second citizenship through investment, securing a passport which grants greater travel freedoms and visa-free mobility.
Five Caribbean countries currently offer citizenship-by-investment programmes, all providing a direct route to a second passport on an expedited timeline. These programmes are, by design, simple, fast and effective.
St Kitts and Nevis, the longest-established citizenship-by-investment programme globally, remains popular among investors seeking a mature and internationally recognised offering with a long track record. Antigua and Barbuda is particularly attractive for larger families thanks to its flexible dependant eligibility criteria and competitive investment thresholds. Dominica is widely regarded as one of the most cost-effective programmes in the market, offering a straightforward route to citizenship with a strong reputation for efficiency. St Lucia, a later entrant to the market, has positioned itself as a flexible option with multiple investment routes and a modern programme structure. And then there is Grenada: The one programme that turns a second passport into a multi-jurisdictional strategy.
Grenada's citizenship advantage: Access, mobility and optionality
Visa-free access to other countries
Grenada’s citizenship by investment offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 140 countries, including the Schengen area, Ireland, the UK, China, Singapore, Russia and India.
Grenada is the only Caribbean gateway to the United States
The passport provides eligibility for the USA E-2 Investor Visa, which gives business leaders, who are willing to domicile themselves in Grenada for a minimum of three years, the opportunity to live and operate a business in the world’s largest consumer market.
No physical residency requirement
No physical residency requirement before or after citizenship is granted and no need to visit Grenada during the application process.
Family benefits
Your application can include a spouse, minor children, adult dependant children under 30 years, dependant parents, and single siblings with no children. In addition to this, the citizenship can be passed in perpetuity to all future generations allowing you to leave a legacy to your family.
The Grenada citizenship timeline
The whole process can be started and finished, passports in hand, in under a year. Boasting strict due diligence standards, the Grenada Investment Migration Agency has consistently turned application approvals around in 4-6 months.
What does Grenadian citizenship cost?
Grenada offers two straightforward qualifying investment options:
Non-refundable donation from $235,000 to the National Transformation Fund (NTF), a government fund responsible for financing projects that will benefit Grenada’s economy and help its diversification.
A $270,000 minimum investment into a qualifying, government approved, real estate project*. The vast majority of approved projects consist of real estate developments and include luxury hotels, resorts, and villas. The investment must be maintained for a minimum of five years and can be onward sold at this point.
Weighing up the costs of those missed business opportunities against the once-off costs of the programme certainly creates a compelling scenario for consideration.
Build your future, beyond borders
In a space where approval depends on precision, the right adviser is often the difference between certainty and delay. Sable International offers a bespoke and efficient experience built for busy, sophisticated investors.
End-to-end support – guiding you through every step of the process.
Tailored solutions – designed around your business objectives and your family’s long-term goals.
Trusted partnerships – with proven developers delivering secure, compliant investments.
In today’s world, being available and globally mobile is a necessity. A second passport can offer the increased optionality needed by owners of small and large independent businesses conducting trade across continents, ensuring business efficiency and operations optimisation.
Speak to one of Sable International’s experts today to find out more and discuss next steps.
*In addition to the property investment, a non-refundable government contribution of $50,000 is also payable for a family of four persons. Additional government contributions are levied for the inclusion of dependent parents and single siblings, even if they make up the initial family of four. Extra fees will also be payable from the fifth family member upward.
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