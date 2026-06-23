The Kangaroo Court: Why the ANC's ICJ extension changes nothing — and everything
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Global Citizen

The Kangaroo Court: Why the ANC's ICJ extension changes nothing — and everything

ICJ delay in South Africa–Israel genocide case fuels global debate over law, war, and narrative politics
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Ilan Preskovsky
BizNews
www.biznews.com