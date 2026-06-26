Andy Burnham enters No. 10: Is Britain's new PM a class warrior or Blair 2.0?

Andy Burnham becomes UK prime minister as early as July 17, following his emphatic by-election victory in Makerfield — and markets are already trying to read the man. Bloomberg Opinion's Rosa Prince argues the appointment of James Purnell as Downing Street chief of staff is the tell: a business-friendly Blairite technocrat at Burnham's side suggests the bomber-jacket-wearing Mancunian's leftish positioning was electoral calculation rather than conviction. Burnham's record as Manchester mayor was pragmatically pro-business. The wild card remains his friend Ed Miliband — if the anti-fossil-fuel energy secretary lands the chancellorship, the honeymoon ends before it begins..By Rosa Prince.In 2002, two young and ambitious New Labour legislators founded the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Private Equity and Venture Capital, to “promote a better understanding of private equity among MPs and peers.” The first head of the new grouping was soon rewarded for his dynamism by being promoted into government. He was replaced as chair by co-founder Andy Burnham, the man whose imminent entry into 10 Downing Street as UK prime minister is causing jitters among the investors he pledged to promote greater understanding of a quarter of a century ago.But the identity of that first member of parliament should ease market nerves around Burnham’s ascension — because James Purnell has been tapped up to enter No. 10 at his side as Downing Street chief of staff. That very sensible appointment should go a long way toward reassuring those concerned about the potential risk the soon-to-be Labour leader poses to the UK economy as a perceived market-critical socialist.The incoming prime minister is, famously, a master of reinvention. To critics, he’s a flip-flopper, adapting his image and pitch depending on the political circumstances of the hour. To fans, this shape-shifting is a boon — after the stodgy Keir Starmer years, isn’t it refreshing to have a nimble chameleon at the helm with the smarts to sniff the wind and adapt accordingly?In the special election in Makerfield that Burnham won last week returning him to Parliament, voters were explicitly asked whether they preferred him — a lifelong politician who served as an adviser under Tony Blair before becoming an MP and then mayor of Manchester — or a rough-round-the-edges plumber representing Nigel Farage’s right-wing populist Reform UK, whose fruity social media history proved a major turn-off to women voters. In picking the former, Makerfield suggests Britain may well have moved on from the depressing Brexit-era mood of anti-establishment nihilism. Sometimes — often, in fact — the experts do know best. And when it comes to politics, who better than a politician to run the country, rather than the so-called technocrats Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak, who turned out to be not very good at getting anything much done? It’s impossible to imagine Burnham making such tone-deaf moves as cancelling pensioner winter-fuel benefits as his first act in office, as Starmer did, or appointing the twice disgraced Peter Mandelson to a plum role; or Sunak’s folly of calling an election in the driving rain and shunning D-Day veterans to prep for a campaign interview. As Burnham’s impressive social media game suggests, his finger is far more attuned to the national pulse than his immediate predecessors were.If you’re a professional politician, the name of the game is winning elections. Burnham triumphed in Makerfield against national trends; that he succeeded so emphatically is a good sign given the far tougher battle to come to beat Reform’s White rights agenda in a general election. Being a good politician perhaps also explains why Burnham was busy talking up his class-warrior credentials in the last year or so when he had one eye on a leadership contest that would have seen his fate decided by left-leaning Labour legislators and party members.In fact, as his record both as a business-friendly mayor of Manchester and progressive, private-equity championing MP and minister shows, in reality Burnham ain’t exactly a modern Karl Marx. With no viable impediment remaining to Burnham becoming prime minister, he’s now liberated from the need to pander to the Labour left.So when the real Andy Burnham stands up at the PM podium, perhaps as soon as July 17, will he in fact turn out to be more akin to the New Labour, market-friendly Blair acolyte of his first years in Parliament?The appointment of Purnell suggests that may well be the case. A thoughtful work and pensions secretary under Gordon Brown, Purnell will no doubt want to complete the task of welfare reform every political party has pledged to carry out and ultimately failed to achieve ever since. Refreshingly, in recent years Purnell has called for the scrapping of totemic but increasingly unaffordable benefits such as the winter-fuel allowance and free pensioner transport, suggesting savings should be put towards ending youth unemployment — one of the major challenges facing the new administration.Purnell quit the House of Commons in 2010 having grown disillusioned with Brown’s premiership. At one point Blairites hoped he would mount a viable leadership challenge on behalf of the centrists, but no one followed him out of Cabinet when he attempted a coup in 2009. Purnell’s CV following his time in Parliament — think-tank chair, consultant, senior BBC director, university president and, most recently, chief executive officer of the advisory firm Flint Global — speaks volumes about his business-friendly approach to the economy and ability to run large organizations, a plus given the dysfunctionality of No. 10 under Starmer.In appointing Purnell, Burnham has sent out an important signal as he begins to flesh out what his premiership could look like, raising hopes of a second wave of Cool Britannia, a return to an era when the country danced to the music of his beloved Manchester and seemed united and comfortable in its own skin under Blair’s centrist Labour administration. Opposition politicians busy testing out their attack lines have honed in on Burnham’s Manchester uniform of smart-casual dark denim and bomber jackets, described by one fashion expert as “the Smiths meets Britpop.” Reform UK’s pugnacious economic spokesperson Robert Jenrick describes the PM-to-be as “Keir Starmer in a dodgy polo shirt,” while at PM’s Questions, Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch dismissed him as “a pair of eyelashes and a black T-shirt.”Burnham minded that not a jot. In a social media post so cheeky even Badenoch enjoyed it, he lobbed back: “It’s navy blue, actually.” A word of caution: After two years of turmoil in the parliamentary Labour Party, the temptation for the new PM may be to present his administration as a unifying government of all the talents, balancing all of the party’s factions. That’s fine; there are able people from the soft left who warrant inclusion, particularly those who were Burnham backers from the start, such as Deputy Leader Lucy Powell and former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh. But the trouble with balancing acts is that sometimes the person teetering tumbles back to earth.If Purnell’s appointment indicates a desire in Burnham to tack back to the center after a politically calculated flirtation with the soft left, burying memories of his “in hock to the bond markets” days, this will benefit both his premiership and the country.But if Burnham uses Purnell’s credentials as cover to appoint his friend Ed Miliband as chancellor of the exchequer — the anti “drill, baby, drill” energy secretary, a man so unpopular he’s being decried by not just the markets but onlookers ranging from the leader of one of the country’s largest trade unions to President Donald Trump — then his premiership will be off to a bad start..© 2026 Bloomberg L.P..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. 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