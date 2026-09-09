The Economist: Tests showing shocking new declines - are teenagers getting dimmer?
Illustration: George Wylesol
Global Citizen

The Economist: Tests showing shocking new declines - are teenagers getting dimmer?

New OECD test results show maths, reading and science scores dropping in most rich countries, with the decline in literacy accelerating.
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