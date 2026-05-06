Javier Milei, Argentina's president
Javier Milei, Argentina's president
Global Citizen

Argentina's Javier Milei is in serious trouble

Argentina’s president claims he is the true victim of a struggling economy
Published on

Key topics:

  • Milei faces falling approval amid corruption scandals

  • Crypto $LIBRA case and aide wealth probe under investigation

  • Economy contracts sharply, inflation relief but new slowdown emerges

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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