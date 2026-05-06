Global Citizen
Argentina's Javier Milei is in serious trouble
Argentina’s president claims he is the true victim of a struggling economy
Key topics:
Milei faces falling approval amid corruption scandals
Crypto $LIBRA case and aide wealth probe under investigation
Economy contracts sharply, inflation relief but new slowdown emerges
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