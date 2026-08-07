Understanding Australian Parent Visa options for South Africans
For many parents, retirement brings the opportunity to slow down, spend more time with family, and enjoy the years ahead surrounded by children and grandchildren.
But when family lives in Australia and parents remain overseas, retirement can begin to feel divided between two countries.
Many parents find themselves travelling back and forth for short visits, missing milestones between trips, and wondering whether there is a more permanent way to stay close to family in Australia.
This is where can offer a solution.
For families with children settled in Australia, parent visas can provide a pathway to living closer together.
While the process can be complex, understanding the different visa options, requirements, costs, and waiting periods can help families make informed decisions about the future.
Why families apply for an Australian Parent visa
Most parents applying for Australian parent visas are not relocating for career opportunities or lifestyle reasons alone.
They are applying because:
Their children have built permanent lives in Australia
Their grandchildren are growing up far away
Family support becomes more important later in life
International travel becomes more difficult with age
For many families, the goal is simple: to spend more meaningful time together in the years ahead.
The main types of Australian Parent visas
Australia offers several parent visa pathways, each with different costs, processing times, and eligibility requirements.
1. Contributory Parent visa (Subclass 143)
The Contributory Parent visa is one of the most commonly chosen permanent parent visas and must be applied for outside of Australia.
It allows parents to live permanently in Australia and eventually apply for citizenship if eligible.
Key features
• Permanent residency
Access to Medicare
Ability to sponsor eligible relatives
Pathway to Australian citizenship
Requirements
Applicants generally must:
Have a child who is an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen
Meet the Balance of Family Test
Have an eligible sponsor
Meet health and character requirements
Obtain an Assurance of Support
Processing time
Processing times can vary significantly, but many applications currently take around 15 years or longer depending on demand and annual visa caps.
Costs
The Contributory Parent Visa is expensive compared to many other migration pathways.
The visa application fee is $6,300 for the main applicant and $2,125 if including a spouse. Those fees are paid at the time the visa is submitted. When the visa is ready to be granted (15 years later) each applicant will need to pay the contribution amount of $43,600. This is the “contribution amount”. In addition, further costs will be incurred for:
Medical examinations
Police clearances
Migration agents' fees
Assurance of Support bond requirements
2. Contributory Aged Parent visa (Subclass 864)
This visa is similar to the Subclass 143 but is designed for parents aged 67 or older. One major advantage is that eligible applicants may apply while inside Australia.
Key features
Permanent residency
Onshore application option, with a bridging visa.
Access to Medicare upon grant, or during application processing if eligible under a reciprocal healthcare agreement.
Requirements
Applicants generally must:
Meet age requirements. The main applicant must be at least 67 years old.
Have a child who is an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen
Meet the Balance of Family Test
Have an eligible child sponsor
Meet health and character requirements
Obtain an Assurance of Support
Processing time
Current processing times are also lengthy and can extend beyond 15 years depending on allocations.
Costs
The visa application fee is $6,300 for the main applicant and $3,145 if including a spouse. Those fees are paid at the time the visa is submitted. When the visa is ready to be granted (15 years later) each applicant will need to pay the contribution amount of $43,600. This is the “contribution amount”. In addition, further costs will be incurred for:
Medical examinations
Police clearances
Migration agents' fees
Assurance of Support bond requirements
3. Aged Parent visa (Subclass 804)
The Subclass 804 visa is designed for parents aged 67 or older. One major advantage is that eligible applicants may apply while inside Australia
Key features
Lower overall costs
Onshore application option, with a bridging visa.
Allows applicants to remain in Australia while the visa is processed
Processing time
Processing times are estimated to extend beyond 30 years.
4. Sponsored Parent (Temporary) visa (Subclass 870)
For families not ready or not able to meet the balance of family test, the Sponsored Parent Visa can offer a temporary solution.
Key features
Temporary stay in Australia for up to three or five years
Possibility of renewing for a further three or five years, allowing for 10 years of total residency.
No Balance of Family Test requirement
Requirements
Applicants generally must:
Have an approved sponsor in Australia
Maintain health insurance
Meet health and character requirements
Processing time
Processing is usually significantly faster than permanent parent visas, often within 6-12 months rather than years.
Costs
Government fees currently range from approximately:
AUD 6,370 for a three-year visa, per applicant
AUD 12,440 for a five-year visa, per applicant
This visa does not provide permanent residency.
Understanding the Balance of Family Test
One of the most important requirements for permanent parent visas is the Balance of Family Test.
This generally means:
At least half of the applicant’s children must live permanently in Australia, or
More children live permanently in Australia than in any other country
Choosing the right Parent visa pathway
There is no single “best” parent visa option. For some families, paying higher contributory visa costs is worthwhile to reduce uncertainty. For others, temporary pathways may provide flexibility while considering long-term plans.
Key considerations often include:
Age and health
Budget
Desired length of stay
Processing time expectations
Whether permanent residency is essential
Ability to meet sponsorship requirements
Because parent visa planning often affects entire families financially and emotionally, many families choose to seek professional migration advice before applying.
Australian parent visas are ultimately about helping families remain connected during an important stage of life.
For parents, the decision is rarely just about migration. It is about spending meaningful time with children and grandchildren, reducing long periods of separation, and creating the opportunity to be part of everyday family life again.
While the process can involve significant planning, costs, and waiting periods, understanding the available pathways is the first step toward deciding what may be possible for your family.
If you are considering a move to Australia to join your children, speak to our MARA-registered migration agents. Contact us at migration@sableinternational.com or call +61 (0) 3 8651 4500 or +27 (0) 21 657 1526 to discuss your options.