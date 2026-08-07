Understanding Australian Parent Visa options for South Africans

For many parents, retirement brings the opportunity to slow down, spend more time with family, and enjoy the years ahead surrounded by children and grandchildren.

But when family lives in Australia and parents remain overseas, retirement can begin to feel divided between two countries.

Many parents find themselves travelling back and forth for short visits, missing milestones between trips, and wondering whether there is a more permanent way to stay close to family in Australia.

This is where Australian Parent visas can offer a solution.

For families with children settled in Australia, parent visas can provide a pathway to living closer together.

While the process can be complex, understanding the different visa options, requirements, costs, and waiting periods can help families make informed decisions about the future.

Why families apply for an Australian Parent visa

Most parents applying for Australian parent visas are not relocating for career opportunities or lifestyle reasons alone.

They are applying because:

Their children have built permanent lives in Australia

Their grandchildren are growing up far away

Family support becomes more important later in life

International travel becomes more difficult with age

For many families, the goal is simple: to spend more meaningful time together in the years ahead.

The main types of Australian Parent visas

Australia offers several parent visa pathways, each with different costs, processing times, and eligibility requirements.

1. Contributory Parent visa (Subclass 143)

The Contributory Parent visa is one of the most commonly chosen permanent parent visas and must be applied for outside of Australia.

It allows parents to live permanently in Australia and eventually apply for citizenship if eligible.