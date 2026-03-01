Global Citizen
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes as Donald Trump warns of expanding regional war
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes, as Donald Trump signals widening war threatens Strait of Hormuz transit.
Key topics:
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israel airstrikes
Strait of Hormuz disruption threatens global oil flows
Donald Trump warns of prolonged regional war
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Arsalan Shahla and Patrick Sykes